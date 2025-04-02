Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 14,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

