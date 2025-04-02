Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 337,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,613,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,143,000 after buying an additional 408,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

