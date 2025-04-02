Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 8,138 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,446,000 after acquiring an additional 248,015 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,178,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a market cap of $965.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.