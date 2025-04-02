Stephens Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $362.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average of $350.89. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

