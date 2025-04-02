Stephens Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $108.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.4 %

Fortinet stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

