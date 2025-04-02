Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 14,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132,047 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

