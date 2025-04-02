Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.16 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.89). Tatton Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.02), with a volume of 28,294 shares changing hands.

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 646.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 675.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Edwards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.79), for a total value of £34,000 ($43,956.04). Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

