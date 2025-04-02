Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,020 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $527,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 739,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,648. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

