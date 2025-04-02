Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 15,278 Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.