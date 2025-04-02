Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 2,291 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

