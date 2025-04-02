Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 27,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

