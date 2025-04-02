Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.2 %

Onsemi stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

