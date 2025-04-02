Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $274,000 Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arvinas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $40.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

