Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $326,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -450.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

