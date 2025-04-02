Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after buying an additional 251,788 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hayward by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hayward Stock Down 2.1 %

HAYW stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

