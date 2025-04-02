Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 40,714 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.