Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,155 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $160.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

