Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,386 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. Analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

