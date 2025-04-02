Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,420 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,803,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,196,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $382.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

