Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONON. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONON opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. ON has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,574,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at $78,799,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth $39,320,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter valued at $39,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $28,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.