Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

