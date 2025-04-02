The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Increased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Macerich worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.08%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

