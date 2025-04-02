The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of Timken worth $461,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

