Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 487 Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Astrana Health were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,413,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,945,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTH opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTH. Bank of America decreased their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

