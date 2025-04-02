Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $208,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,110.94. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,765.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,335 shares of company stock worth $4,194,712. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,973,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,641,000 after purchasing an additional 289,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after buying an additional 1,904,733 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,174,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 583,836 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 165,085 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

