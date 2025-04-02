Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Price

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 742.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,695,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 1,494,145 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Macerich by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Macerich by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

