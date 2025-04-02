UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,925 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,026,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UBS Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

