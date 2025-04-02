United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of UAL opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

