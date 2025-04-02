Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Lowered by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

