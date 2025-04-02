Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Upstart worth $479,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,702,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1,413.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 311,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

