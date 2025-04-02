Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Valvoline worth $466,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 15.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

