Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,167,887 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of Endeavor Group worth $475,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and sold 21,185,617 shares valued at $582,983,444. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE EDR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.