Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 71,942 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.20% of Silicon Laboratories worth $491,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.