Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,315,211 Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,315,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99. Primo Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

