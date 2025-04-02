Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $444,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $65,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,081.18. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

