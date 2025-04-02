Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 102,012 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.14% of National Health Investors worth $445,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,629,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $86.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

