Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,974,823 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of Newell Brands worth $467,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 770,717 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

