Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 225,620 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of California Resources worth $484,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after acquiring an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,583,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,541,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in California Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

California Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

