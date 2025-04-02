Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 243,635 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nextracker worth $505,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Nextracker by 61.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

