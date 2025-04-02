Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,493,926 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.56% of Chewy worth $485,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,255.68. The trade was a 21.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.