Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,204,651 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,204,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $453,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after buying an additional 300,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 384.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,970,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,612,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 640,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,211,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 534,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.