Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.45% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $457,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,413,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after buying an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 223,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 737,212 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

