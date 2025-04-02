Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,447,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $428,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 66,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 92.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,202 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

