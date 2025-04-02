Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.73% of Gates Industrial worth $509,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,717,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.33. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

