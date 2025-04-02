Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of GMS worth $433,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Barclays dropped their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE GMS opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

