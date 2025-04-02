Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.02% of TG Therapeutics worth $469,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 70,740 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

