Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $492,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.