Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.27% of Hims & Hers Health worth $489,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,954 shares of company stock worth $37,984,259 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

