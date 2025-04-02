Vanguard Group Inc. Has $425.86 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,612,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Verra Mobility worth $425,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,643,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 313,080 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after buying an additional 357,078 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

