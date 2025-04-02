Vanguard Group Inc. Has $427.50 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,874,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $427,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GVA opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

